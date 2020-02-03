Ruto Now Says He Didn’t Scold Uhuru In Kisii, Kenyans React

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed a section of media reports that he told off his boss Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

In a viral video, the DP, who was speaking in Kisii, vowed to continue with his countrywide tours to launch projects, two days after the President stated that he will personally oversee Jubilee’s projects as “people” that he had entrusted with the role had turned “hyenas” pursuing selfish 2022 political interests.

The DP went ahead to state that no Kenyan had complained that he was not doing his work adding that he deserves respect as he serves Kenyans.

“Na iyo kazi nitafanya na bidii. Hii ya barabara hii, nitasukuma kabisa na ya maji na ya sitima na ya kusomesha watoto wetu. Na nitazidi kukuja hapa kwa sababu mimi napata mshahara ya Deputy President na kazi ya Deputy president ndo hiyo mimi nafanya… Kila mtu afanye kazi yake jameni na tuheshimane (sic), ” the DP said.

Loosely translated: “I will continue to discharge my duties as the Deputy President. I will continue coming here to ensure there are good roads, increased power supply, and our children attend school because that is what I’m paid to do as second in command. Let us respect each other.”

But on Monday, the DP alluded that he was misquoted by news outlets keen to spread “propaganda”.

He shared the video of him speaking at Itierio Girls’ Secondary School in Kisii, during the consecration of Bishop Joseph Omwoyo of Evangelical Lutheran Church, and asked Kenyans to be the juries if the remarks amount to defying the president.

“Judge for yourself if the propaganda and falsehood being propagated by the Daily Nation, ” the DP wrote on Twitter.

Judge for yourself the propaganda and falsehood being propagated by the @dailynation pic.twitter.com/mK2S2fed10 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 3, 2020

A section of Kenyans, supported the DP’s comment while others felt that he was playing mind games with them.

“But the context of this statement is in direct response to what your boss addressed earlier this week. Doesn’t need a geologist to figure out you were responding to his remarks bwana DP, ” a tweep identified as Mohamed replied.

Kissinger said, “You’re the chief propagandist.”

“Please read between the line daktari, you’ve said utafanya kazi yako ya kuangalia na kusukuma projects, juzi H.E said he will launch projects by himself and send no one, that’s the connection reported by nation, ‘no one will stop you’, ” Onyango Newton wrote.

The President’s angry remarks on Friday during an extensive tour of Nyandarua County were according to political analysts directed at the DP and his Tanga Tanga allies, who have been touring the country discrediting the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The President slammed the leaders saying they should focus on serving Kenyans instead of politicking.

“I have always told the leaders that we were elected to serve our people, not to politic, but they won’t hear. I was shocked to find that most areas in Kinangop have no electricity yet your leader (Ruto-allied MP Kwenya Thuku) is moving across the county engaging in politics and insulting me.

“These people have been coming to tell me lies that they are working and all is well on the ground,” the President said.

The DP’s relationship with the President is said to be on the rocks.

The bromance between the two that Kenyans witnessed during their first term in office is no longer there since March 9 handshake, that gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In the past, the President has been attacking the DP’s allies, but gloves are finally off as his recent blows seem to be directed to Ruto.

During the Friday event, the President also made it clear that he does not have a preferred candidate in the 2022 succession race.

But all that seems to be in the past as the truce with Raila turned tables.

Ruto and his allies, who until recently were opposed to BBI consultation rallies across the country, have now been turned strangers in their own government.

This is as even the DP condemned violence meted at his allies, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria at BBI rallies in Mombasa and Kitui.

“Let us carry out this debate with respect. There are no views that are better than others. Let all be given an opportunity to speak,” Ruto said on Sunday as he called on politicians to shelve divisive politics.

