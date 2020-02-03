Pastor Ng’ang’a Breathes Fire After Kenya Railways Threatened To Reclaim Church Land

Neno Evangelism Centre owner Pastor James Ng’ang’a will not give up a plot of land on which his main church sits, he declared on Sunday.

In a notice dated Friday, January 31, the Kenya Railways indicated that the land, plot LR. NO.209/9640, belonging to the corporation was illegally acquired.

“Historical records in our possession indicate that the land bound by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highways and Bunyala Road in which various Railway infrastructure are contained was reserved for railway use,” the letter signed by Kenya Railways MD Philip Mainga reads in part.

Addressing the congregants, Ng’ang’a noted that he acquired the parcel of land from Central Bank of Kenya.

“The owner of this field had a bank that borrowed money from the Central Bank. The bank went under and Central Bank seized its property, which it sold to get money to pay back [the] depositors,” he stated.

He further sounded warnings to those seeking to reclaim the land on which his church has stood since 2003.

“You can go and change (the registration documents) if you are man enough. Go and backdate and say it belongs to the railway.

“I swear before God, hutabakisha hata mjukuu duniani hapa.

“Will I keep issuing blessings? We also curse. It is inconceivable that people wake up to joke with a man of God. Which God are you playing with?” he lamented.

The authority has directed the man of the cloth to surrender all documents relating to the “irregular allocation” to Kenya Railways.

“You are hereby requested to surrender all documents relating to the irregular allocation of the above-referenced property to the Corporation,” reads the letter.

Kenya Railways has been working closely with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Assets Recovery Agency to reclaim its properties across the country.

