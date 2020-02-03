Matatu Owners To Be Fined Ksh50,000 For Lack Of Special Seats For Pregnant Women – New Law

Matatu owners in Nairobi will be fined Ksh50,000 for lacking special seats for pregnant mothers, infants and disabled people in their public service vehicles (PSVs), a new bill by the county has proposed.
Nairobi City County Transport Bill of 2019 however does not include the PSVs of lower seating capacity, and only PSVs with a capacity of 17 passengers and above will be affected.
PSVs with 17-passenger capacity will have one special seat, those with a capacity of 18 to 35 passengers must have two special seats while thos with a capacity of more than 35-passengers will have three special seats reserved for the groups.
Read: Airtel, Telkom Now Want CAK Merger Conditions Reviewed
The proposals will also compel PSVs to accommodate folding wheelchairs and walkers the disabled.
Currently, there are no laws that require PSV to have special seats for special groups, and if passed, the law is likely to spark war with Matatu owners.
Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…