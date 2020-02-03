List Of Governors Kicked Out Of City Offices Over Rent Arrears

16 Governors have been locked out of their city offices located in Delta House, Westlands over rent arrears.

According to Standard, the offices occupied by Governors detail a lease between the owner and the Council of Governors (CoG) which expired hence they cannot access their offices as from Monday, February 3.

“Please note the lease between the CoG and the landlord is coming to an end at the midnight of January 31, 2020,” reads the notice.

Additionally, the letter signed by Rosemary Njaramba stated, “In compliance with the lease agreement, the Council of Governors will hand over the premises back to the landlord.”

Among the Governors locked out of office include Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (Sh5 million) and his Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru (Sh411,309) who owe Sh5.4 million in total.

Others include Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma Governor), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo Governor), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri Governor), Onesmus Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi Governor), Okoth Obado (Migori County), Ali Roba (Mandera Governor), Josphat Nanok (Turkana Governor), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu Governor), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu Governor), Fahim Twaha (Lamu Governor), Charity Ngilu (Kitui Governor), Abdi Kuti (Isiolo Governor) and Wilber Otichilo (Vihiga Governor).

Baringo county owes (Sh2.6 million), Migori (Sh2.6 million), Bungoma (Sh2.2 million), Nyeri (Sh2.2 million), Tharaka Nithi (Sh1.4 million) and Kisumu (Sh2.7 million).

According to the letter by the owner of the property, the CoG is expected to clear the pending arrears before the Governors vacate the premises.

Ideally, the parties involved in the lease are said to have been engrossed in the tussle since June 2019, with the owner of the building calling for a settlement of the accrued debts.

“In the event that the outstanding debt is not paid in full by the aforementioned date, we have instructions from the landlord to withhold services in addition to taking other legal measures provided in the lease to recover the same,” read a letter dated June 4, 2019.

