City Loss To Spurs Leaves Liverpool With Historic Premier League Lead

Manchester City went down 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, their sixth loss of the season, leaving leaders Liverpool with a whopping 22 point gap at the top.

No team has ever enjoyed such a huge lead at the end of a matchday in the history of the Premier League, according to Opta Joe.

22 – Liverpool will end today 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table; this is the biggest lead any league-leader has ever had at the end of a day in English top-flight history. Gap. pic.twitter.com/xgG4P8m3w1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

The Reds continued with their bullish run in the league, easing past hapless Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday to push their points tally to 73.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 4-0 Southampton A dominant performance by #PL leaders Liverpool secured all three points at Anfield, with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah#LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/aczsjSS4Xe — Premier League (@premierleague) February 1, 2020

Liverpool have now won 20 straight matches at home this season, one win shy of their 1972 record of 21.

20 – Liverpool have now won each of their last 20 league matches at Anfield; only once in English top-flight history has a team had a longer winning streak on home soil – Liverpool themselves between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly. Fortress. pic.twitter.com/TAVI2l6XEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu