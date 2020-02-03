in SPORTS

City Loss To Spurs Leaves Liverpool With Historic Premier League Lead

Manchester City went down 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

liverpool
Manchester City Lose to Tottenham Hotspur 2-o. [Courtesy]

Manchester City went down 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, their sixth loss of the season, leaving leaders Liverpool with a whopping 22 point gap at the top.

No team has ever enjoyed such a huge lead at the end of a matchday in the history of the Premier League, according to Opta Joe.

The Reds continued with their bullish run in the league, easing past hapless Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday to push their points tally to 73.

Liverpool have now won 20 straight matches at home this season, one win shy of their 1972 record of 21.

