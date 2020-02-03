Doctors Park Bomb Scare A Hoax, Arrested Suspect Issued Threat After Missing Top Job – DCI

Police in Nairobi are holding a suspect linked to a bomb scare at Doctors’ Park in Parklands Nairobi on Thursday, January 30.

In a tweet on Monday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that the prime suspect identified as Meera Dinesh Pater was arrested on Sunday by officers from the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU).

According to the DCI, Ms Pater, a tenant in one of the buildings, issued the threat after she failed to get a Managerial Position she was eyeing.

Details of the note indicated that the building would be bombed at any time.

The former manager of the property had retired and replaced two days before the bomb scare.

The hoax, DCI says, led to detectives evacuating all tenants from the building as ATPU and bomb experts combed the area.

“The DCI Bomb Disposal Unit & the ATPU team were screening it for any explosives came two days after the former manager of the property retired & was replaced. Ms Dinesh (a tenant there) had expressed interest in taking up the manager’s position but was not successful, ” DCI said.

“The CCTV reviews beefed up by other corroborative evidence has so far placed her at the core of this investigation, & remains in custody pending arraignment.”

The DCI warned members of the public against engaging in activities that may disrupt peace in the society.

“We warn each member of the public against engaging in any such hoax that might cause terror to/interrupt the peace of other persons, as appropriate punitive & lawful actions will be taken against them, ” DCI warned.

