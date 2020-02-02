Uhuru, Raila Dance the Night Away At UB40 Reggae Concert In Carnivore [Videos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga on Saturday night joined thousands of Kenyans to enjoy reggae music during the UB40 concert at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi.

In viral videos, the President is captured dancing the night away in the company of renowned Citizen TV anchor Jeff Koinange and other Kenyans.

Elated Uhuru, went on to show off his dance moves to the group’s hit “Can’t help falling in love” as the crowd cheered on.

The President has in the past confessed his love for reggae music.

In 2011, during an interview with Churchill Show host Daniel Ndambuki, the President said, “I’m stuck in a certain age, my favourite musicians are UB40, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs.”

Raila was also not left behind as he joined the revellers to show the world that music has no boundaries.

At some point, he is seen on stage dancing to the tune of Lucky Dube’s hit “Nobody Can Stop Reggae”, a song that Raila and pro-handshake MPs have used as their “anthem” during their recent Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative meetings in Mombasa and Kitui.

Prior to the Saturday night function, Raila had attended a BBI rally in Kitui county where he was joined by a host of governors, senators, MPs and MCAs to sell the BBI agenda to locals.

The President had also spent the better part of his day in Kirinyaga and Meru counties to inspect government projects as well as interacting with locals.

UB40 is an English reggae and pop band that was formed in 1978 by two brothers Ali and Robin Campbell. They split in 2008 over “a family feud”.

Their hit singles include their debut “Food for Thought” and “Red Red Wine”.

