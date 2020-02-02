in SPORTS

Ugandan Juma Balinya Nets A Brace As Gor Mahia Annihilates Hapless Nzoia Sugar

Gor Mahia's Juma Balinya [Photo/Courtesy]

Ugandan import Juma Balinya scored twice on his full Gor Mahia debut as they annihilated Nzoia Sugar 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

In the other game of the day, AFC Leopards edged out Ulinzi Stars 0-1, through new signing Elvis “Machapo” Rupia lone goal at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Defending champions Gor Mahia went ahead in the dying minutes of the second half through Balinya, who tapped in a rebound from close range.

Balinya doubled the lead after the breather in the 64th minute before skipper Kenneth Muguna sealed the thrashing with the third in the 67th minute with another close-range finish from a rebound.

Gor Mahia opened a four-point lead at the top of the pile with 44 points, four off second-placed KK Homeboyz, who have played a game more.

In the biggest win of the day, Kariobangi Sharks decimated fellow strugglers Kisumu All-Stars 8-1 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Full Sunday scores:

