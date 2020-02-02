Shujaa Dismal Performance In Sydney Sevens Persists With Third Group Loss

Kenya’s Shujaa are winless in three group fixtures in the ingoing Sydney sevens and are out of main cup race.
Kenya lost to Fiji 14-28 in their opening group fixture on Saturday, before wasting a comfortable lead to fall to Wales 21-26 in a match many expected them to win.
Shujaa’s final group game was a 5-19 loss to the series leaders New Zealand.
Read: Shujaa Post Mixed Results To Finish Eighth In New Zealand
Kenya will next face Samoa in the 15th place playoff.
We meet @manusamoa at 9:10am(EAT) in the 15th place playoff.@BidcoGroup@TuskerLager#shujaa pic.twitter.com/o7TLYCtsBx
— Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) February 2, 2020
