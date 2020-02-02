in SPORTS

Samatta Makes History As First Tanzanian To Score In English Premier League

Mbwana Samatta in action [Photo/Courtesy]

Mbwana Samatta made history as the first Tanzanian to score in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Taifa Stars skipper, who recently joined Aston Villa from Genk, scored on his full debut for Villans as they went down 2-1 to Bournemouth.

Despite the loss, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was impressed with the 27-year old’s contribution, singling him out for praise alongside Keinan Davis.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

