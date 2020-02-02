Samatta Makes History As First Tanzanian To Score In English Premier League

Mbwana Samatta made history as the first Tanzanian to score in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Taifa Stars skipper, who recently joined Aston Villa from Genk, scored on his full debut for Villans as they went down 2-1 to Bournemouth.

70' | Villa have one back with 20 minutes to play…@Samagoal77_ reacts quickest to nod Davis' deflected effort home on his #PL debut. COME ON! 👊 🍒 2-1 🦁 #BOUAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/7SNJcmYs0F — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2020

Despite the loss, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith was impressed with the 27-year old’s contribution, singling him out for praise alongside Keinan Davis.

Smith: "There is no excuses. They were better than us in the first half and after the red card, we dominated." Smith praises Ally Samatta and Keinan Davis for their impact in the second half.#BOUAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/xapkLsJBpO — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2020

