Questions As Two More Bodies Found At Tsavo West National Park

Two decomposing bodies were on Sunday morning found at Tsavo National Park just a day after four others were collected from the same place.

A report by the local authorities indicates that the victims were tortured before they were killed.

It’s, however, not clear if the individuals were murdered in the park or if they met their death elsewhere before the bodies were dumped in the park.

Speaking to the media, Makueni Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the two bodies had multiple injuries and their hands were tied from the back.

The murder has elicited questions with human rights activists calling for speedy investigations to unravel the mystery behind the incidents.

“It is very unfortunate that this is happening. We are calling on the Government to come out clearly and shed light on what is happening,” said Haki Africa Chief Executive Officer Khalid Hussein.

Hussein said locals, especially the youth, are living in fear as insecurity remains to be a big challenge in the area.

It’s not the first time authorities are collecting bodies from the area.

In March last year, Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) rangers found six bodies dumped in the park.

The bodies of African male adults were scattered around the park about a kilometer from the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Detectives who visited the scene suspected that the men were murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped there.

The detectives said they had launched investigations into the killing. To date, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has not made public its findings on the matter.

