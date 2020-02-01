The Late Ole Ntimama’s Daughter Vivian Ntimama Dies Of A Heart Attack

The late National Heritage Minister William ole Ntimama’s last born daughter Vivian Ntimama is dead.

The 40 year old mother of three is said to have passed on on Friday at her home.

According to K24 Digital, the official at the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs complained of chest pains prior to her untimely death.

It was further reported that Ms Ntimama collapsed and died in the bathroom.

“t is saddening to lose a sibling. However, I would urge online users who find out about someone’s death to always hold that information until the family is informed,” Lydia Ntimama told K24.

Lydia also noted that they rushed the deceased to Nairobi Hospital but efforts to resuscitate her proved futile. She was pronounced dead.

Her remains have since been taken to Lee Funeral home.

The late Ntimama passed away in September 2016 from natural causes.

Her father served for 25 years as a Member of Parliament and minister in various capacities.

Ntimamas seven children are Lydia, Timothy, Debra, Amos, Caroline, Martha and Drake Ntimama.

