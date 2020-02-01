Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria Speaks After Being Violently Ejected From BBI Forum In Kitui

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has spoken following the chaotic events at BBI consultative forum held in Kitui earlier on in the day.

Kuria was bundled out of the event as area governor Charity Ngilu instructed orderlies to escort the legislator out.

She was heard saying, “Nobody will abuse mhesimiwa Uhuru Kenyatta na aingie kwa mkutano wangu, hakuna, atolewe, atolewe”

This loosely translates to “No one will abuse Uhuru Kenyatta and be allowed into my meeting, remove him.”

Taking to Facebook, Kuria sarcastically noted that the two brothers -Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta- were doing a great job at uniting Kenyans.

“The two brothers are doing a great job at uniting this country. This is how…” he captioned a video of the altercation.

He has also forgiven Ngilu and Kiambu governor James Nyoro who incited violence against him.

The MP also asked Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to open his eyes when it comes to working with Raila Odinga.

“Charity Ngilu (A very close personal friend, it hurts), Dr James Nyoro and those in whose name violence was visited upon me, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. I forgive you. Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing.

“For those who-yet again after Mombasa- beat me up, I forgive you too. I know you all personally as we meet in Gor Mahia games. To the great people of Kitui, God in heaven knows how emotional and grateful I am to you. You have done me and my colleagues proud. To former Kitui Governor and next Governor of Kitui Prof Malombe, Kitui people miss you and it was clear.

“For Kalonzo Musyoka my friend, open your eyes man. Raila has cheated you thrice and you are still singing praise and worship. And to all Kenyans, fasten your seat belt. The determination by some people to transition to Executive Prime Minister is going to be vicious,” he lamented.

Kuria returned to the VIP dais shortly after but netizens are wondering how the initiative is riding the nation of discrimination, tribal or otherwise.

Others, including ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna reckon that he (Kuria) and Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen showing up late to the event was disrespectful.

The timing of entry is calculated to cause maximum disruption. It's extremely disrespectful especially to the people of Ukambani coz Kuria and Murkomen came to cause chaos just when the regions resolutions were being read. Shame on you @kipmurkomen and @HonMoses_Kuria https://t.co/zrZcwjT0nQ — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) February 1, 2020

Murkomen on his part said that uniting the country will be a tall order that must be done, nonetheless.

Building Bridges of unity is not an easy task but we must do it. Glad to join Kenyans in Kitui today. We shall remain focused on this difficult task. pic.twitter.com/4oQCcQgK6G — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 1, 2020

The Gatundu South lawmaker has in the recent past differed with the head of state who is also his party leader on matters BBI.

The vocal MP has rejected the idea of a powerful prime minister and the parliamentary system of governance.

He has on the other hand challenged Kenyatta to improve the lives of common Kenyans especially farmers.

