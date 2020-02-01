Drama As Moses Kuria Is Forcefully Ejected From BBI Meeting In Kitui (Video)

There was drama during the BBI consultative forum held at Kitui Stadium, Kitui county after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was ejected from the VIP dais.

Kuria who arrived much later accompanied by Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen was involved in a scuffle after he missed a seat at the podium.

The vocal legislator was in a heated exchange with the event organisers for a couple of minutes and was later kicked out of the dais.

He was accompanied out by police officers but later made his way back to the meeting as the crowd cheered him on.

Former Prime minister Raila Odinga and his NASA counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka appeared unbothered.

Host governor Charity Ngilu tried to calm the situation but lost her cool and asked for Kuria to be kicked out of “her” meeting.

She was heard saying that no one who disrepects President Uhuru Kenyatta will be allowed into her meeting.

“Nobody will abuse our President Uhuru Kenyatta and sit in this meeting! Atolewe!” Ngilu shouted.

Kuria has declared his support for the BBI report but is opposed to the introduction of a powerful prime minister and the parliamentary system.

The Gatundu South lawmaker has been criticized for disagreeing with the president who is allegedly looking to take up the PM position after his 10 year term comes to an end.

