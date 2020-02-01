DP Ruto’s South African Employee Who Stormed Taita Taveta Mosque With Gun Arrested Over Illegal Water Connection at Farm

Arie Dempers a South African national employed by Deputy President William Ruto was arrested on Friday, January 31 following public outcry on illegal water connection at the latter’s Kisima Farm.

The employee, Ruto’s farm manager is said to have been nabbed by detectives after investigations and inspections at the farm.

Through public outcry, Taita Taveta residents had filed complaints that the said 1,000 acre farm belonging to the DP had diverted water supply to cater for his livestock and other activities leaving residents with no water supply.

According to a court order, Taveta Principal Magistrate Benson Khapoya gave the police access into the farm to inspect and assess the details of the complaints.

“That the orders to gain access to Kisima Farm immutably and also to disconnect and uproot/ remove any illegal connection at the said farm/property are hereby granted,” read the court papers.

According to County Police Commander Daid Kiprotich, upon entry into the farm, an illegal water pipe was found to have been connected.

Additionally, Kiprotich indicated that the officials who accompanied the police were initially denied entry by the management.

“Tavevo Water and Sewerage Company officials escorted by the police inspected the farm and found a three-quarter-inch pipe, which was illegally connected. It is just a small pipe,” Kiprotich is quoted.

The farm manager is said to have been arrested but later released on bond, with the authorities claiming that they were waiting on the County Government to give the way forward.

“We are still waiting for the county government to tell us what to do with the case because it has its own by-laws,” said Kiprotich.

In a different account of events, Dempers was also arrested in May 2019 after disrupting prayers in a mosque by storming in armed with a riffle.

Taveta County Police Commander Lawrence Marwa affirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect would be arraigned in court as the investigations had been finalized.

Dempers is said to have complained that the activities in the mosque were too noisy and extended by causing a disturbance.

According to witnesses who were worshiping at the mosque, Dempers arrived in a vehicle, parked outside the mosque and stormed in with a riffle in hand.

“The suspect in our custody entered into the Mosque and demanded that worshipers reduce the sound of the communications system. We have arrested the suspect and will be arraigned soon. We will charge him of creating a disturbance,” said the Police boss.

