Bus Ferrying 46 BBI Supporters To Kitui Plunges Into River

A bus believed to be ferrying 46 supporters for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) heading to Kitui plunged into a river on Saturday February 1.

According to a video circulated online, the bus plunged into River Waani in Makueni County, but no fatalities have been reported.

Residents were captured trying to rescue some of the passengers, with emergency services said to have been deployed to the scene.

Makueni county is set to host the next BBI Consultative meeting after having been previously held in Kakamega and Mombasa Counties.

In Mombasa, Tanga tanga legislators including Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria joined other pro BBI supporters, having changed their initial stand to oppose the initiative.

There were scuffles in the beginning of the meeting as politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto were blocked by the crowd from accessing the area and sitting at the VIP section on the dais.

Additionally, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali was said to have been involved in scuffle with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over alleged sitting arrangement.

Among the leaders who attended the Mombasa BBI forum were Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Moses Kuria, Kipchumba Murkomen, Raila Odinga among others.

