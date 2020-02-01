Bomet Governor, Senator Almost Exchange Blows In Night Fundraiser

Bomet County Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Christopher Langat were caught up in a scuffle that almost led to exchange of blows during a night fundraiser.

The fundraiser that took place at Kipreres Market is reported to have turned chaotic after the Senator accused Barchok of corruption and misappropriation of County funds.

Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones was also caught up in the scuffle as she tried to intervene.

According to Citizen, Langat is said to have made a comparison between Barchok and his predecessor the late Joyce Laboso, stating that he had failed the County.

Additionally, it is established that Langat accused the County Boss of failing to unite the leaders, a move that triggered Barchok to respond.

Barchok reportedly headed towards the Senator, took the microphone away from him in front of other leaders hence creating a scene.

In his response, he dared the Senator for a 2022 contest, telling him to brace himself for a tough competition.

Joyce Korir, Bomet Woman Representative was also in attendance as she pleaded with the two top County leaders to stop the ugly scenes at the fundraiser.

Additionally, the publication indicated that the event ended prematurely after the Governor handed over his share of the contribution and headed out.

The fundraiser was said to aid local traders who had lost their property during a fire inferno last year, that left millions’ worth of items destroyed.

Barchok was sworn in as Bomet County third Governor last year, after the demise of Joyce Laboso, to Cancer.

On November 12, 2019, he nominated the County Assembly Speaker Shadrack Rotich as his deputy.

This was against the initial wish of female leaders who wanted him to appoint a female as his deputy.

“I thought that is taken for granted. That is not an issue really. Because a woman was a governor and a man was her deputy, now when the woman governor has left the position, it is automatic that a woman would become a deputy governor. I don’t think that should be an issue, ” said Raila Odinga during Laboso’s burial.

