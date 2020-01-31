Sonko Reinstates Charles Kerich, Fires “Defiant” Finance CEC Pauline Kahiga

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has reshuffled his cabinet, again.

In a notice on Friday, the county boss who is facing graft charges reinstated Charles Kerich to the Lands docket and Mohammed Dagane to the Roads department.

Kerich was ousted in September following the tragic Precious Talent School incident that left several dead and others nursing severe injuries.

He was then serving as the county executive for Finance and was the immediate former Lands CEC.

Read:

Kerich takes over from Pauline Kahiga who was serving as the Finance and Lands CEC.

Kahiga is engrossed in a battle with ward representatives allied to Sonko after she declined to vacate her office.

Sonko has since sued the government printer, Njoka, and the Attorney General. The former dismissed a gazette notice degazetting Kahiga’s appointment as Finance CEC.

The said notice, Njoka said, was illegal.

Read Also:

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko claimed that operations at City Hall risk coming to a standstill if his current appointee, Allan Igambi is not recognized as the CEC for Finance.

“Mr. Njoka acted under the direction and hand of an external force to abuse his office since there was no objection from him of the original documents tendered before the publication of a gazette notice,” said Kinyanjui.

The embattled county chief further moved Larry Wambua from Devolution to Environment docket. Taking his place is Vesca Kangogo.

Hitan Majevda will now head the health docket while Newton Munene and Lucia Mulwa have retained their positions in the ICT and Education departments.

Read Also:

Apart from Kahiga, Sonko has also fired Winfrend Gathangu who served as the Agriculture CEC.

He also nominated George Osewe to take over as Trade CEC and Karen Nyamu for Agriculture.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu