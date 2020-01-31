NBK Company Secretary Habil Waswani Axed, Joseph Kania Appointed In Place

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has fired its company secretary Mr Habil Wasani, and in his place appointed Mr Joseph Kamau Kania.

This follows a successful takeover of the lender by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), which has been making several changes to the lender that was sinking in losses.

Mr Kania is the KCB Group company secretary, having previously worked as an advocate of the High Court. He has been a company secretary for the last 15 years.

He has served as the company of Housing Finance Group and also as a senior Legal Officer at the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation. He also worked as a legal officer at the Senator Cards/Southern Credit Corporation.

Late last year, KCB replaced all but two directors of the struggling bank, including fiery trade unionist Francis Atwoli.

In the surgical measures, Only Jones Nzomo and Linnet Mirehane were retained on the NBK board that will be chaired by John Nyerere, a director in KCB Tanzania, replacing Mohamed Hassan.

Others replaced are Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) President Mark Obuya, Clifton Energy East Africa Director Joseph Kering, the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary as well as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director.

The NBK former managing director Wilfred Musau was also sent home in the changes, with his place taken over by Paul Russo.

