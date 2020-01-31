NRG Presenter Mwalimu Rachel Charged With Robbery With Violence

NRG presenter and talent manager Rachel Muthoni Njeru but popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel has been charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 299 (2) of the Penal Code.

Section 296 (2) of the Penal Code reads, “If the offender is armed with any dangerous or offensive weapon or instrument, or is in company with one or more other person or persons, or if, at or immediately before or immediately after the time of the robbery, he wounds, beats, strikes or uses any other personal violence to any person, he shall be sentenced to death.”

Appearing in a Kikuyu court, Rachel was charged alongside four others not before court for stealing from Martin Mbugua, an upcoming artiste, valuables worth Sh103,000.

The charge sheet showed that the media personality committed the crime on January 17, in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

She and the other four are said to have taken a wrist watch worth Sh35,000, two silver chains valued at Sh65,000 and Sh3,600 in cash from Mbugua.

According to the victim, Rachel alongside the four who he claims posed as police officers from Kilimani Police Station, assaulted him for hours and at some point tied him up in the boot of his car.

He had apparently gone to drop off his childhood friend, Peter or Miracle Baby when the drama unfolded.

“Later, we went to drop off Peter in Kinoo and that’s when we found Mwalimu Rachel waiting for us with some guys. She came directly to me and started slapping me before calling on the other guys to join in on the beating. One of them who was heavily built meted out the worst beating,” he told SDE.

Rachel is also said to have threatened to shoot Mbugua as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino had allegedly done to Dj Evolve.

He reported the matter at Kinoo Police Post under OB Number 12/18/1/2020 and obtained a P3 form.

The mother of one has denied the charges and has been released on a Sh10,000 bail.

The matter will be heard on February 13.

Sometimes silence is better than words. — Aunty Chibobo (@MwalimuRachel) January 31, 2020

