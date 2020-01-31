Malkia Strikers Land Tough Group In 2020 Tokyo Olympics

African Women’s representatives in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Kenya will be grouped in Pool A along with reigning world and European champions and 2016 Olympic silver medallists Serbia, two-time Olympic champions Brazil, as well as the teams of Korea and Dominican Republic will be in the company of hosts Japan, two-time Olympic gold medallists themselves.

Men representatives Tunisia will be drawn in Pool B with three-time Olympic champs Brazil ‘ three-time podium toppers USA, four-time gold medallists and reigning VNL champions Russia and the teams of Argentina and France.

The 12 qualified teams per gender have been split into two single round robin pools of six, with the top four in the standings of each pool to advance to the quarterfinals.

The teams were assigned to pools in line with the serpentine method, with hosts Japan placed in the first position in Pool A and the remaining squads ordered by their positions in the FIVB World Ranking.

Pool B of the women competition will show three-time Olympic champions China starting defence of their 2016 title, where they will compete against back-to-back VNL gold medallists USA, the most decorated team in Olympic history – Russia, 2018 World Championship runners-up Italy, as well as Argentina and Turkey.

Pool A of Men’s competition features he men’s national team of Japan, 1972 Olympic champions, in addition to 1976 gold medallists Poland, the hosts will face 2016 Olympic silver medallists Italy, as well as Canada, Iran and Venezuela.

In the quarterfinals, each pool winner will meet the fourth-placed team from the other pool, while a draw will determine the opponents of the second-placed and the third-placed teams which will be from the other pool as well.

Women Pools

Pool A: Japan- Serbia- Brazil- Korea- Dominican Republic- Kenya

Pool B: China- USA- Russia- Italy- Argentina- Turkey

Men Pools

Pool A: Japan- Poland- Italy- Canada- Iran- Venezuela

Pool B: Brazil. USA- Russia- Argentina- France- Tunisia

