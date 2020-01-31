Am Alive, Stop Killing Me Before My Time – Benga Musician Lady Maureen Warns Rumourmongers

The news that popular Benga musician known by her stage name Lady Maureen was hospitalized broke the internet earlier in the week, with reports indicating that her health was worsening.

Kahawa Tungu has established that the Ohangla queen was admitted at Pastor Machage Memorial Hospital in Migori County, with her mother by her side as friends and family had allegedly deserted her.

Following the expose, rumors swirled on social media with controversial reports that the singer had kicked the bucket.

However, in an interview with a local publication yesterday, Lady Maureen asked rumormongers to stop spreading lies about her health condition, indicating that despite being sick, she was alive and undergoing treatment.

She additionally stated that she was drained financially following the frequent hospital visits as the funds she had accumulated during her career had been spent on medication.

“I am not dead. I was rushed here by my family members when my condition worsened. I am currently being transfused with blood. It has never been made clear what I am suffering from but my condition has worsened in recent days,” she is quoted.

The Gor Kogalo hitmaker is nonetheless hopeful that she would get better after treatment and go back to her hustle to try and help her family stabilize and sort the financial constraints that have since accrued.

‘It pains me to see my children leaving a difficult life due to financial constraints. We exhausted all we had paying hospital bills and it is even more painful because I cannot do much to help due to this illness,” she narrated painfully.

Additionally, the Benga queen applauded the efforts by close friends and politicians in a bid to have her regain her health. She voiced that she was grateful since the majority of the people she considered close friends had turned their backs on her and are the ones responsible for spreading false rumors.

“Most of the people who used to be my friends are nowhere to be seen. I am just left with my mother and family. Some are the ones behind the rumors that I am no more,” she said.

In a different account of events in 2018, she was arrested in Tanzania alongside her band dubbed Nyar Ng’ato Traditional Dancers for illegally getting into the country.

They were arraigned in a High Court in Mwanza, and were sentenced to six months jail, with bail set at Sh35,000 each.

They were however reprieved as Royal Media Services (RMS) through their radio station Rapogi FM posted the bail.

Her health condition has however dwindled ever since, with the public unaware of what she is suffering from.

Prior to being arrested in Tanzania, she had collapsed on stage while performing at her album launch in Umoja One, Nairobi.

Lady Maureen was very active in the Luo politics for her song dubbed Jogi Jokuoge where she sang praises to Raila Odinga, as well as castigated those who were against him.

