Leopards Marksman John Makwatta Set To Seal Move To Zambia’s Zesco United

AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwatta has left the country and is expected to complete a move to Zambian Super League defending champions Zesco United, according to reports.

Makwatta, 24, returned to the Kenyan Premier League at the beginning of the 2019/20 season after a short stint with Kuwait’s Al-Nasr AC – establishing himself as one of the league’s top strikers.

He has so far scored 13 goals, making him the leading top scorer in the league after 18 rounds of games.

According to sources, Ugandan forward Umaru Kasumba, who has struggled to settle at the

Ndola based club will be loaned out to give way for Makwatta’s signing.

Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia British coach Hasan Oktay is reportedly in Ndola to join Zesco as the new coach. The team has struggled lately under coach George Lwandamina.

