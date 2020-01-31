in NEWS

James Nyoro Sworn In As Kiambu County’s Third Governor

Nyoro becomes the third Kiambu county governor

327 Views

james nyoro
James Nyoro Sworn in As Kiambu County Governor. [Courtesy]

James Karanja Nyoro has been sworn in as Kiambu County’s third governor.

Nyoro was sworn in by Justice John Onyiego after Ferdinand Waititu was successfully ousted from office on Wednesday by the senate.

Waititu was facing charges of gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Management Act; crimes under the National Law, and abuse of office.

Read: Embattled Kiambu Governor Waititu Terms His Impeachment Irregular, Bogus

The former governor who is also facing graft charges on Thursday failed to obtain a court order barring Nyoro from taking office.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir stated that granting such orders would be overstepping the court’s mandate.

“The act of a judge swearing-in of a governor is deemed to be a judicial function. This court will be overstepping its mandate by ordering the judge not to proceed with the swearing-in. In the circumstances, an order cannot be issued, ” said Justice Korir.

He directed that the matter be heard inter-parte on Monday, February 3 before judge James Makau.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

huduma namba

Court Gives Go-Ahead On Huduma Namba, Bars Collection Of GPS, DNA Data

House Prices, Rent Dip In Nairobi As Landlords Become Less Demanding