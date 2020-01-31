James Nyoro Sworn In As Kiambu County’s Third Governor

James Karanja Nyoro has been sworn in as Kiambu County’s third governor.

Nyoro was sworn in by Justice John Onyiego after Ferdinand Waititu was successfully ousted from office on Wednesday by the senate.

Waititu was facing charges of gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Management Act; crimes under the National Law, and abuse of office.

The former governor who is also facing graft charges on Thursday failed to obtain a court order barring Nyoro from taking office.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir stated that granting such orders would be overstepping the court’s mandate.

“The act of a judge swearing-in of a governor is deemed to be a judicial function. This court will be overstepping its mandate by ordering the judge not to proceed with the swearing-in. In the circumstances, an order cannot be issued, ” said Justice Korir.

He directed that the matter be heard inter-parte on Monday, February 3 before judge James Makau.

