House Prices, Rent Dip In Nairobi As Landlords Become Less Demanding

House prices and rents in Nairobi dropped marginally for the year 2019, a new study by realtor HassConsult has revealed.

According to the study, rents dipped by 2.1 per cent in Nairobi while those in surrounding areas fell by 2.3 per cent, attributed to oversupply of housing units.

“Landlords are becoming less demanding, especially in areas where there is an oversupply of similar units,” said HassConsult Head of Development Consulting and Research Sakina Hassanali .

In terms of property put up for sale, the firm found that Karen, Runda and Lavington suburbs had the highest number of properties (land) put up for sale at 31 percent.

Runda alone accounted for 13.3 percent of properties put on sale, as high end residents changed preferences.