Governors A No Show At James Nyoro’s Swearing In

County Governors have given the swearing-in ceremony of new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro a wide berth.

Nyoro has been officially sworn in as the third Kiambu Governor by Justice John Onyiego after Ferdinand Waititu was successfully ousted from office on Wednesday by the senate.

Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi was the Master of Ceremony for the day and led the proceedings.

The ceremony was postponed yesterday after the High Court judge declined to swear in Nyoro as Kiambu Governor.

Sources had intimated that the judge had been persuaded by the county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga to swear in the deputy governor, although the Judiciary through a statement indicated that it was to be held at a later date.



With the absent governors, only two deputy governors were in attendance; Caroline Karugu (Nyeri Deputy Governor) and John Mwaniki (Laikipia Deputy Governor).

Other leaders who were also in attendance were nominated senator Isaac Mwaura, Maina Kamanda, Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba, Kiambu Central MP Jude Njomo among others.

However, it was stated that Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi had sent an apology having missed the ceremony.

Ousted Governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached following charges of gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Management Act; crimes under the National Law, and abuse of office.

Embattled Waititu had earlier dealt a huge blow after the High Court declined to issue orders stopping the swearing-in.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir stated that granting such orders would be overstepping the court’s mandate.

“The act of a judge swearing-in of a governor is deemed to be a judicial function. This court will be overstepping its mandate by ordering the judge not to proceed with the swearing-in. In the circumstances, the order cannot be issued, ” said Justice Korir.

