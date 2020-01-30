Former Leopards, Gor Mahia Coach Zdravko Logarusic Lands New Job In Zimbabwe

Former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia coach Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed as the new coach of Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors on a two-year contract.

Zimbabwe’s football body ZIFA confirmed the appointment saying that the 54-year-old landed the job “based on his superior qualifications [UEFA Pro Licence & CAF A licence] as well as rich experience in African football.”

The Croat will work with locals assistants, Joseph Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe as his first and second assistant coaches respectively with Tonderayi Ndiraya serving as the third assistant coach by virtue of being the head coach of the under-23 team.

Parnell Mckop competes the coaching set-up as the goalkeepers’ coach, replacing FC Platinum’s Tembo Chuma.

Logarusic guided Gor Mahia to a second place finish in the Kenyan Premier League in 2012. He won the FA Cup and the KPL Top 8 tournament the same year.

He’s credited with instilling a professional mentality into the club which has seen Gor Mahia dominate the local scene since he left.

His stint at the Leopards was however uninspiring as he left without any accolade.

Logarusic’s last assignment was with the Sudan national team where he served until November last year.

Logarusic’s first assignment with the Warriors is an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria towards the end of March.

