Suspended Thirdway Alliance SG Okango Threatens Legal Action, Gives Seven Days To Have Suspension Withdrawn

Third Way Alliance Kenya (TAK) Secretary General Fredrick Okango has threatened legal action over what he terms as purported suspension, and given up to seven days for the party to comply and rectify earlier stand.

Okango was suspended in a letter dated January 28, where the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) stated that he went against the party’s constitution by releasing a statement which contradicted the party’s position “in regards to a weighty political matter on national TV”.

Following the statement, Okango is said to have been suspended and bared from conducting any businesses on behalf of the party.

NEC Chairman Miruru Waweru stated that Okango remains suspended pending ratification of his dismissal by the National Delegates Convention.

“You are therefore not authorized to represent or conduct any business on behalf of the party forthwith,” the letter reads in part.

However, Okango through his legal representation Caroline Oduor Associates, in a letter dated January 30, 2020, disowns the suspension citing that the actions taken are a violation of the party’s constitution as well as gross misconduct of office.

“…take notice that your actions constitute gross misconduct and abuse of office as well as gross violation of TAK constitution and that of Kenya,” reads the letter in part.

Additionally, the letter cites that their client, Okango has not been summoned nor is aware of any existing summons of the same with ideally no information leveled against him in accordance with Article 14.1 (f) of the TAK constitution.

Through his lawyer, the suspended SG indicates that no meeting has been scheduled by the party in discussion of the same hence terming it a misrepresentation on the party’s part.

According to Okango through his lawyers, the suspension is termed null and void with zero consequences as he has not been granted a fair hearing.

“Take notice therefore that the suspension is null and void ab initio and is of no consequence to our client standing as member and Secretary General of TAK,” reads the letter.

In the BBI statement dated January 27, Okango had supported BBI proposals that are opposed by Aukot, the proponent of the “Punguza Mizigo” bill that failed at the county level.

