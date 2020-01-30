List Of Senators Who Voted Against Waititu’s Impeachment

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached yesterday, January 29, with 28 senators in support of the impeachment motion.

This follows a 2-day comprehensive sitting in the Senate where Waititu is battling different charges and accused of abuse of office, gross violation of the constitution and Public Finance Management Act and Crimes under National law.

In the first count, 27 Senators supported the impeachment motion with the number getting to 28 in the second count.

The requirement for the impeachment to pass detailed a simple majority of 24 senators.

According to a document circulated online, the voting was aligned to political affiliations with Ruto allies voting against the impeachment while Uhuru-Raila allies supporting the impeachment.

Here is a list of Senators that voted against the Impeachment of Waititu:

1. Moses Wetangula- Bungoma Senator.

2. Kipchumba Murkomen- Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator.

3. Anwar Loitiptip- Lamu Senator.

4. Samson Cherargei- Nandi Senator.

5. Kinyua Nderitu- Laikipia Senator.

6. Susan Kihika- Nakuru Senator.

7. Andrew Langat- Bomet Senator.

8. Mithika Linturi- Meru Senator.

9. Aaron Cheruiyot- Kericho Senator.

10. Hargura Godana- Marsabit Senator.

Waititu goes on record as the first Governor to be impeached after following the due impeachment procedure from the County Assembly to the Senate.

The embattled Waititu is left with the option of moving to the Supreme Court to challenge his impeachment and this would result into poking holes into the procedure.

The Kenyan Constitution states that in case of a vacancy in the Office of the County Governor, the Deputy Governor assumes office for the remainder of the term.

The Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro is set to be sworn in later in the day as the County Boss and is to be presided by Justice John Onyiego.

“High Court Judge Onyiego will today, January 30, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro,” the statement reads in part.

