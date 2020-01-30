NTSA Suspends Northern E Coach Travelers Sacco Over Security Concerns

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended operations of Northern E Coach Travelers Sacco Limited over security concerns and failure to comply with set requirements.

In a press statement dated January 30, 2020, NTSA directed that all the 35 vehicles owned by the Sacco to be presented at the nearest Police Station.

“NTSA notifies the Public that it has suspended Northern E Coach Travelers Sacco Ltd following National Security concerns and failure to comply with the requirements of (operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014,” reads part of the statement.

In addition, members of the public were warned against boarding the vehicles belonging to the Sacco with the traffic department advised to impound any of their vehicles.

“Members of the Public are hereby advised not to board any vehicles belonging to the suspended Sacco in order to avoid any inconveniences,” reads the statement.

The Sacco operates from the following routes:

1. Garissa – Masalani – Bura

2. Nairobi – Dadaab-Thika – Mwing-Garissa

3. Nairobi -Thika – Garissa -Mwingi- Bura

4. Nairobi – lsiolo – Marsabit – Moyale • Mandela

5. Nairobi – Mandela – Mwingi – Garissa- Elwak

6. Nairobi- Garissa – Bura – – Masalani- Mombasa – Malindi

7. Nairobi- Mwingi – Garissa – Wajr – Elwak- Mandera

8. Nairobi – Nyeri- Nanyuki – Isiolo – Marsabit- Moyale

9. Nairobi – Thika – Mwingi – Garissa-Dadaab

Earlier today, a Northern E Coach bus was nabbed by police ferrying contraband goods in a secret compartment.

Preliminary inspection of the vehicle revealed that the under-floor of the passenger compartment had been illegally modified and fitted with secret storage bins which were stuffed with 49 cartons of Batook chewing gum; four cartons containing 25 pieces of Tres Orix-Forte appetite stimulant; five boxes containing 1000 sachets of pain relieving tablets; 286 tins of Red Cow milk powder (each 2.5kgs; 37 tins of Anchor milk powder (each 2.5kgs); and 42 tins of Nura milk powder (each 2.5kgs).

“The manner and design of the said partitions not only allows for the concealment and transport of contraband goods but may also be used to ferry dangerous weapons and explosives,” the police said in a statement.

In an incident last year, NTSA suspended the operations by Modern Coast buses following fatal crash at Kiongwani, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Seven people were left dead, among them the drivers of the two buses that collided.

