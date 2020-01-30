Lee Kinyanjui Speaks Amid Reports Of Plot To Block Tanga Tanga BBI Rally In Nakuru

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has dismissed claims there is a plot by the county to block planned Buiding Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies at Afraha Stadium.

In a statement, Kinyanjui dismissed reports circulating on social media that the ground had been booked by another group for sporting activities.

He stated that his government will facilitate the meeting by the Jubilee faction christened team Tanga Tanga as long as it will not be used as a forum to spread divisive politics.

“A meeting of that magnitude requires adequate preparations including security and other logistics. We, therefore, expect the request will be made in good time to allow adequate preparations and any other logistical issue that may be required on our part,” said Kinyanjui.

The governor, a supporter of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga, was responding to claims that he is being used by the state to ensure the meeting is suspended.

The Afraha Stadium meeting scheduled for February 8 was announced on Monday by over 100 MPs allied to the DP during their retreat in Naivasha.

In a press statement, the lawmakers led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed reports that they are against BBI.

Murkomen stated that the group is against the manner in which ODM was running the rallies. He accused the party of using BBI as a campaign for 2022 elections.

The Nakuru rally that will be held just hours before that of pro-handshake MPs, is part of a series of parallel meetings the group is expected to hold countrywide to sell the BBI agenda.

But the Raila and Uhuru-led team has opposed the planned rallies accusing the DP’s team of using diversionary tactics which amount to undermining the President.

Recently, a section of ODM lawmakers and Jubilee’s Kieleweke counterparts claimed that the DP’s allies were plotting to impeach the President.

Led by ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and their Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega claimed that the group collected signatures to impeach the President during the Naivasha retreat.

“The Naivasha meeting underlined the DP’s deceitful nature & corrupt tendencies. He mobilized MP’s without having the decency to inform the President. The meeting was a dirty scheme by the DP to undermine President Kenyatta, ” Junet said.

