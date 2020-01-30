Kiambu Deputy Governor Nyoro To Be Sworn In As County Boss Today

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro is set to be sworn in today as County Governor following the approval of Ferdinand Waititu’s impeachment by the Senate on Wednesday.

A statement sent out by the Judiciary on Thursday morning indicates that the swearing-in will be presided by Justice John Onyiego.

“High Court Judge Onyiego will today, January 30, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro,” the statement reads in part.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 am.

This comes amid reports that Waititu is planning to move to court to challenge his impeachment.

He was impeached on grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office and corruption.

A total of 38 senators participated in the process with 28 voting to remove Waititu from office. The majority of the lawmakers are those who support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

11 senator, a majority being leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team, opposed Waititu’s impeachment.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula is among the list of the senators who opposed the removal of Waititu from office.

More Follows

