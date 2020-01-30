KEBS Orders Withdrawal Of Dola, Tetema and 15 Maize Meal Brands From Shelves

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has ordered for the withdrawal of 17 maize meal brands from the market including Dola and Tetema.

According to KEBS, these maize meal brands contain high levels of aflatoxin hence unsafe for human consumption.

Additionally, the bureau has indicated that failure to adhere to the directive to have the listed maize meal brands withdrawn would lead to legal action.

Here is a list of the Maize meal brands ordered to be removed from the shelves:

1. Dola- Eldoret Grain Millers

2. Tetema – Eldoret Grain Millers.

3. Budget Maize Meal- Karibu Flour Mills.

4. Afya-Meru- Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

5. Tosha Maize Meal- Godmesa Foods and Allied Limited.

6. Hakika Best- Halisi Maize Millers.

7. Jomba- Machakos Millers.

8. Sungura- Sungura Unga Millers

9. Uzima- Sigose Farm Company Limited.

10. Mlo- Bidii Limited.

11. African King- African Kings Maize Millers

12. Sarafina Maize- Century Millers.

13. Unique – Ndosha Limited

14. Ahiba Maize- Grango Suba Millers

15. Wema Maize Meal- Luma Millers Limited.

16. City Corn Maize Meal- Central Afya Bora Maize Millers

17. Adardere Mupa- Mbaitu Maize Milling.

In a different account of events, Dola and Kifaru Maize Meals had been initially withdrawn from the shelves last year, in November.

The permits of the companies manufacturing the maize flour had also been suspended, with KEBS citing public complaints and market surveillance as the lead causes for the suspension.

11 days later, the suspension against Dola and Kifaru were lifted with KEBS indicating that they had met the quality standards.

KEBS has been on the spot a couple of times for having approved substandard goods for human consumption that later turned out unsafe.

