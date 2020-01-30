Judge Onyiego Declines To Swear In Nyoro As Kiambu Governor

High Court judge John Onyiego has declined to swear in James Nyoro as Kiambu governor.

Sources have intimated that the judge has was being persuaded by the county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga to swear in the deputy governor.

A statement from the Judiciary indicated that the ceremony will be held at a later date.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement reads.

Celebrations were underway in Kiambu as those invited to the ceremony awaited the ceremony that was supposed to kick off before 2pm.

Ousted governor Ferdinand Waititu is currently at the Milimani Law Courts seeking an order blocking his deputy from taking office.

The majority leader in the senate Kipchumba Murkomen has indicated that a deputy governor can only take office 10 days after a governor is impeached.

The swearing in ceremony, he argued, cannot take place before the date, time and place of ceremony is gazetted.

“A High Court Judge cannot preside over swearing in of DG of Kiambu to be a Governor before 10 days are over and before they Gazette the date, time and place for conducting the swearing in Ceremony. But you know what? Everything is working like a clock in the new Kenya,” he wrote.

A High Court Judge cannot preside over swearing in of DG of Kiambu to be a Governor before 10 days are over and before they Gazette the date, time and place for conducting the swearing in Ceremony. But you know what ? Everything is working like a clock in the new Kenya pic.twitter.com/V3LZhFKx6p — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 30, 2020

He has however been castigated by fellow lawmakers for misrepresenting facts. Narok senator Ledama Olekina on his part said that the 10 day period only comes into play if an election is held.

Waititu was impeached on Wednesday after the senate validated a motion passed by MCAs in December.

He was facing charges of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office and crime under the national law.

