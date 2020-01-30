Struggling Kenyan Man In US Jacob Simatwa Found Dead At Missouri Home

A Kenyan man was on Friday found dead at his Missouri home.

Jacob Simatwa left for the United States in early 2000s on an athletic sponsorship but has apparently struggled to land a stable job.

The deceased who hails from Endebes, Kitale, was reportedly living in a shared apartment with a Congolese friend.

It has been said that he had a drinking problem which could have led to his death.

His close friend from Iowa, Joel Kipnusu does however refute these claims, adding that the cause of death is yet to be known.

“The arrangements to bring his body back to Kenya are ongoing and we don’t want to speculate anything as the police are still investigating the matter,” Kipnusu said.

He also noted that upon inquiry, there was no indication that Simatwa was drunk on the material day.

“I have spoken to those who were with him and I didn’t get any indication that he was drunk on the night that he died,” Kipnusu added.

He also noted that his longtime friend could have died of a heart attack.

“According to family and roommates, Jacob had a pacemaker and they suspect one of the tubes came out at night and that’s what may have killed him. But, we can’t be certain until the autopsy report from the medical examiner is released,” Kipnusu said.

The funeral arrangements, it has been indicated, will require at least Sh1.7 million, including shipping of his remains that remained unclaimed at St. Louis county mortuary.

Simatwa will have a memorial service held in his remembrance at Christ Covenant Church 3465 Shackelford Rd, Florissant on February 2, 2020.

