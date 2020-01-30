Gor Mahia Resume Kenyan Premier League Leadership With Win Over Sofapaka

Gor Mahia are back on top of the pile after edging out Sofapaka 2-1 in a midweek Kenyan Premier League fixture played at the Kisumu’s Moi Stadium on Wednesday.

Two goals from midfielders Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna in each half ensured the defending champions resumed KPL leadership on 41 points, two points off second placed Kakamega Homeboyz, who have played a game more.

Defending KPL champs Gor Mahia back on top of the log following a 2-1 win over Sofapaka on Wednesday in Kisumu. pic.twitter.com/lJQuZUqIKR — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) January 29, 2020

Juma scored with a free header from Boniface Omondi’s right cross in the 12th minute, but the lead only lasted six minutes before Jaden Nana leveled with a close strike off Kepha Aswani rebound shot.

Skipper Muguna restored the lead in the 63rd minute with another headed goal this time from Samuel Onyango’s cross.

The match saw Ugandan striker Juma Balinya debut for K’Ogalo after coming on as a second half substitute. Another Gor Mahia January acquisition Jackson Owusu from Ghana did not make the trip to Kisumu.

Gor Mahia will next face Nzoia Sugar on Sunday in Machakos.

