Forex Scam Victims Protest In Court After Case Delayed

There was a scuffle at the Milimani Law Courts yesterday after a group of Forex scam victims stormed the courts, protesting delayed prosecution of Mr Manases Karanja, a suspected forex scammer.

Mr Karanja, the director of Inter Web Global Fortune Limited, is facing eight counts of carrying out business as an online forex broker without a licence from the Capital Markets Authourity or Central Bank of Kenya.

Nation reports that he obtained at least Ksh3.7 million from the victims, who stormed the courts demanding their money back. Mr Karanja was released on a Ksh1 million bail.

Through the company based at View Park Towers Nairobi, Karanja invited members of the public to invest with the company, and in return get 20 percent monthly profits.

In case the relations got terminated, the investors were to get a full refund of the initial deposit.

Yesterday, when the case was called the trial failed to proceed since the presiding magistrate, Francis Adayi, was bereaved. The victims were thrown out after causing a scene in the court chambers.