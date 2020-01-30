Court Grants CS Magoha 30 Days To Resolve Leadership Wrangles At UoN

A Nairobi court has given Education CS Prof George Magoha 30 days to reach a resolution with University of Nairobi (UoN) Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama Gitahi.

Justice Maureen Onyango ordered that the parties are free to agree on who will be the institution’s VC and will be required to appear for the hearing on February 27.

The Public service commission (PSC) also agreed to Magoha’s request to amicably resolve the leadership wrangles at UoN.

Read:

Two weeks ago, Magoha dissolved the UoN council and revoked Prof Kiama’s appointment “until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive VC is completed.”

So far three cases have been filed in court with regards to the leadership wrangles. Courts have since barred the CS from naming new members of the council, and suspended orders naming Prof Mbeche as the acting VC.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu