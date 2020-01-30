Bomb Scare At Doctors Park In Parklands, Experts Deployed

There was a bomb scare at Doctors Park in Parklands, Nairobi, on Thursday afternoon after a note was left in one of the buildings near Aga Khan hospital.

Nairobi Area Police boss Philip Ndolo confirmed that bomb experts have been deployed and are currently combing the area.

Officers from the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU) are also on the ground.

Details of the note reportedly indicated that the building would be bombed at any time.

This comes at a time the country is on a high alert over terror activities.

Over the recent past, Al Shabaab militants have staged at least four attacks in the North Eastern and Coastal regions.

On January 13, three non-local teachers were killed and a baby injured after an attack by the militants in Kamuthe area, Garissa County.

Female teachers and nurses were reportedly spared after being identified by the gunmen. The injured child is said to have been hit by a stray bullet.

The gunmen targeted a communication mast and a police camp in the area.

The Al Shabaab staged the attack a week after three other people were killed in a similar invasion at Saretho area in Daadab sub-county.

On January 5, the militants attacked Manda airstrip in Lamu County leaving at least three American citizens injured and two others injured.

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Reports indicate that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with five gunmen being killed.

“Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going,” said KDF Spokesman Paul Njuguna.

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack.

Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters “partially seized & destroyed” the camp, inflicted “severe casualties” on the troops.

