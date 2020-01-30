Babu Owino Seeks To Have Bail Terms Reviewed, DPP Blocked From Commenting On Case

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino is in court seeking to have his bail terms reviewed. He wants the court to grant him an alternative bond in place of the Sh10 million cash bail.

The MP claims that the bail is too high and should be slashed.

The legislator was released on a Sh10 million cash bail that will be deposited in three instalments over the next three months.

The monies, chief magistrate Francis Andayi ruled will be used to offset Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve’s hospital bill that allegedly stood at Sh900,000 as of Sunday.

He was also ordered not to take alcohol or narcotic drugs in public establishments until the case is heard and determined.

Babu also wants Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji blocked from commenting on his case.

“The DPP has no right to comment on matters pending before court, if he is aggrieved with the decision of the court he can only appeal,” he said through his lawyers.

On Wednesday, Haji told a local media outlet that he could not “fathom” the bail terms as set by the magistrate.

“We are going for a revision, we have agreed as DPP, and we have also written to the JSC to complain, because that ruling… I mean, I cannot fathom it,” Haji said.

He also questioned the payment of bail in instalments and the same money being used to pay for the victim’s hospital bills.

“I have never heard, first of all, of bail terms that you are asked to pay in instalments, and then secondly, my understanding is that once you pay bail, it goes to the ex-checker. So how will we be able to access the money to go and pay for the injured party,” he added.

The Embakasi East MP was released on Monday after spending seven days in remand at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

He has been accused of shooting the B-Club disk jockey in the neck on Friday, January 17.

The victim is said to be paralysed from the neck down.

A ruling will be issued on Friday.

