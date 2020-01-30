in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Winger Ayub Timbe Set To Join English Championship Side Reading FC

Harambee Stars Skipper Ayub Timbe. [Courtesy]

Kenya international Ayub Timbe is set to complete a loan move to English Championship side Reading FC.

According to BerkshireLive sources, Timbe, 27, alongside 23-year-old Brazilian Felipe Araruna, a free agent, had medicals on Thursday.

Timbe playsfor Chinese side Beijing Renhe, who are owned by Reading’s owner Dai Yongge.

Reading are presently 15th in the Championship log on 37 points, 18 points off leaders Leeds United.

