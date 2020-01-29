Thirdway Alliance Suspends SG Fredrick Okango Over Controversial BBI Statement

Thirdway Alliance Kenya has suspended its Secretary-General Fredrick Okango over a recent statement on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was disowned by the party leader Ekuru Aukot.

In a letter dated January 28, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) stated that Okango went against the party’s constitution by releasing the statement which contradicted the party’s position “in regards to a weighty political matter on national TV”.

NEC Chairman Miruru Waweru stated that Okango remains suspended pending ratification of his dismissal by the National Delegates Convention.

“You are therefore not authorized to represent or conduct any business on behalf of the party forthwith,” the letter reads in part.

In the BBI statement dated January 27, Okango seemed to support the BBI proposals that are opposed by Aukot.

In a rejoinder, Aukot dismissed the statement saying it was not the party’s position but an opinion of Okango.

The party boss is on record saying BBI is unconstitutional and Okango’s views contradicted the party stand.

Aukot is the proponent of the Punguza Mizigo bill that failed at the county level.

