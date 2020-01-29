2 Naivasha GK Prison Officers Arrested Over Torture, Death Of Inmate Simon Gitahi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two prison officers for allegedly killing an inmate at Naivasha Maximum Security Prison.

The two, Sergeant Dennis Wandati Masibo and Constable Obadiah Meriti Lansika alias Masai were arrested following the completion of an inquest into the death of Simon Nduro Gitahi.

The DCI, said in a tweet, that the suspects are being processed for arraignment and will be charged with murder.

“The two will be charged with the murder of the convict contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code. Both are in lawful custody pending arraignment, ” said DCI.

… Constable Obadiah Meriti Lansika alias masai both from Naivasha Maximum Security Prison. The two will be charged with the murder of the convict contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code. Both are in lawful custody pending arraignment. /2 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 29, 2020

Gitahi, who was serving a life sentence for robbery with violence died in June 2019, three days after he was beaten by the prison warders for allegedly refusing to queue for food. He was 36-year-old.

An autopsy report by Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu revealed that the prisoner had multiple bruises on his body with blunt force trauma being the cause of death.

Read: Drama At The Naivasha Prisons As Two Men Fight Over Fellow Inmate

Inmates, who were interviewed after the incident, said that after Gitahi was assaulted he was taken to a segregation block where he received no medical care leading to his death.

He is said to have died in the segregation room and not at the hospital as it was alleged by the authorities.

Gitahi’s father David Nduro is on record accusing the prison department of taking him in circles over his son’s death. He called on government agencies to expedite investigation into kin’s death.

A report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also revealed that Gitahi was tortured by the warders days before he succumbed to his injuries.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu