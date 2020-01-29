BBC Africa’s Larry Madowo Explains Exit From Nation Media (Video)

Former NTV reporter and news anchor Larry Madowo has finally explained his reasons for exiting the Aga Khan IV founded station in 2018.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at the Association of Foreign Correspondents in the US, Madowo now working with BBC Africa explained that his woes started after his extensive coverage of Raila Odinga’s mock-swearing.

He further explained ugly situations that followed when the government ordered a shut down of three major media stations including NTV.

“I was an anchor and an editor at one of the stations, NTV, and I was on the air when our signal was taken off the air and I became one of the most critical opponents of this attempt to muzzle us,” Madowo opined.

It is then that he, his then boss (Linus Kaikai) and a colleague (Ken Mijungu) were earmarked for arrest. The trio would then get anticipatory bail barring police from arresting them.

In the meantime, he averred, they hid in a safe house.

“One of my colleagues and our boss were earmarked for arrest by the wing of the Kenya police that is known for very brutal arrests and people disappearing. So I would have been arrested and disappeared forever. That is why we hid ourselves in a safe house,” he continued.

On why he really left the media group, Madowo who is set to be a Knight-Bagehot Fellow at Columbia University in New York, the Daily Nation editor declined to publish his then column “Front Row”.

In this particular piece, the ex The Trend host had detailed the goings-on before, during and after the ‘mock swearing in’ of Odinga.

“That was unacceptable for me and so I ended up publishing the same story with CNN.com and I left the organisation. I joined BBC, where I got a great job,” he added.

Madowo is currently on a career break.

