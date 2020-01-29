Kenya’s Ambassador To China Sarah Serem Wants KQ To Suspend Direct Flights To The Country Over Corona Virus

Kenyan ambassador to China Sarah Serem now wants national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) to suspend its direct flights to China following the outbreak of Crorna Virus.

This comes hours after KQ announced that it will not suspend its flights to China.

The carrier said that it is monitoring the development before taking the next step. This is despite some airlines such as British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspending flights to China.

“Cancellation of the flights is on the table but we are monitoring and we will take the action as soon as there’s imminent danger,” the airline’s acting chief executive officer Allan Kilavuka said Wednesday.

Yesterday, a student from China’s Wuhan town, the outbreak’s epicenter, was isolated after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), before being taken to Kenyatta National Hospitals with symptons of the deadly Corona Virus.

Today, the United States airlifted their citizens from Wuhan to Anchorage, US.

Other countries that have evacuated or plan to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan include France, South Korea, Japan, Morocco, Germany, Kazakhstan, Britain, Canada, Russia, the Netherlands, Myanmar and Australia.

KQ operates the Nairobi-Guangzhou route thrice a week.

