Kenya Airways Says It Will Not Suspend Flights To China Over Corona Virus

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has said that it will not suspend its flights to China over Corona Virus, that has so far claimed over 130 lives in China.

The carrier said that it is monitoring the development before taking the next step. This is despite some airlines such as British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspending flights to China.

Yesterday, a student from China’s Wuhan town, the outbreak’s epicenter, was isolated after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), before being taken to Kenyatta National Hospitals with symptons of the deadly Corona Virus.

Today, the United States airlifted their citizens from Wuhan to Anchorage, US.

Other countries that have evacuated or plan to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan include France, South Korea, Japan, Morocco, Germany, Kazakhstan, Britain, Canada, Russia, the Netherlands, Myanmar and Australia.

Chinese officials confirmed nearly 6,000 cases of the mysterious illness as foreign governments airlifted their citizens out of Wuhan.

The virus is said to have spread overseas with people who never visited China falling ill in Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The number of confirmed cases increased by nearly 25 percent to 5,974 on Wednesday, up from 4,515 on Tuesday, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Thailand has reported 14 cases of infection; Hong Kong has eight; the United States, Taiwan, Australia and Macau have five each; Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia each have reported four; Japan has seven; France has four; Canada has three; Vietnam has two; and Nepal, Cambodia, Germany and the United Arab Emirates each have one.

