German Tourist Murdered In Malindi, Police Pursuing Kenyan Girlfriend

A German national was on Wednesday morning found dead in his hotel room in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The body of Herman Detering, 75, was found lying on the floor near his bed and covered with blood-stained sheets in his room at Moriema Cottages. It had deep cuts.

Ken Kazungu, the Moriema Cottages manager and night receptionist said they suspect the old man was killed by his Kenyan girlfriend.

Kazungu said the tourist has been residing at the premises Since December 4, 2019, and had spent quality time with the young woman hours before he was found dead.

The two are said to have been drinking beer together until around midnight.

“The two seemed happy and went to bed together late at night. We never suspected anything fishy until in the evening when one of the workers peeped through the window after he failed to show up and saw him dead,” said Kazungu.

Malindi Sub-County Police Commander Vitalis Otieno told the media that they had launched a manhunt for the girlfriend who is still at large.

“The lady is a well-known person and we are treating her like a suspect since investigations are still going on,” he said.

He added, “The victim has been visiting Malindi and Ukunda for quite some time and it was not his first time to visit the hotel.”

The body of the deceased was taken to Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

