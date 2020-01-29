Farmer Ken Brand Proprietor Kinyua Gacheche Allegedly Involved In Illegal Business At Family Farm

The story of the self made man was brought to life by one of United States’ founding fathers Benjamin Franklin.

It was also the case as described in a piece published by the Standard’s Hustle on January 15, 2020. On this day, the daily told the story of Farmer Ken brand, owned by Kinyua Gacheche.

Mr Gacheche’s story is not one of “rugs to riches” but rather, of “do what you want to do and not what you have to do.”

Well, Gacheche, the son of Robert Timothy Gacheche (a member of the Nairobi North Local committee) quit a job at which he was making over Sh500,000 and settled for farming at his family’s three acre parcel.

He noted that he at some point the sale of onions raked in huge amounts of profit.

“A kilo holds about seven big onions, which would bring the price of a kilo to Sh140, market rates. In a bad harvest we would get about four tonnes of onions. If we sold to the broker, we would make Sh160,000. If we sold directly to the consumer, we would get Sh560,000,” he told Hustle.

Apart from the onions, Gacheche has on his farm garlic, tomatoes and ginger, all planted in cycles of three to four months.

While it is true Gacheche, 43, is a farmer, Kahawa Tungu understands that the farming is a way of concealing illegal activities within Lusoi farm, Nyeri.

Sources privy to the details said that the family farm is approximately 200 acres and it is here that Gacheche runs his business and has planted bhang which was discovered by his sibling in June 2019.

The illegal plant has apparently brought division within the family which is currently going through a succession battle (Case No 661 of 2018).

Farmer Ken proprietor Kinyua Gacheche’s illegal bhang planted at Lusoi Farm.

We also understand that the three other siblings ordered that he (Gacheche) uproots the cannabis. The matter was reported to the police, forcing the “Farmer Ken” proprietor to flee.

The situation turned ugly when his mother allegedly assaulted her daughter over the matter. She is said to have reported the case at Kilimani Police Station.

Gacheche also told Hustle that he invested at least Sh300,000 on each crop, but according to a source, he apparently had no financing costs as he uses money from the family estate, a matter that is also in court.

It is also said that he runs the businesses from Nairobi, where he occupies 2 of the family maisonettes. He lives in one house and the other uses to store the vegetables and is also a restaurant.

His girlfriend, Kate who allegedly runs Farmer Ken with him is a chef.

A spot check at the website listed under Farmer Ken on Google, a United States address appears but the directions provided lead to Wood Avenue, Kilimani, Nairobi.

