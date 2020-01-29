DPP To Appeal Babu Owino’s Bail Ruling, Cites Gross Irregularities

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has indicated plans to appeal the bail ruling of Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.

Haji raised concerns over how the whole process was arrived at, arguing that the law was not properly followed.

“We are going for revision against the ruling given at the Milimani High Courts. We have unanimously agreed as an office about this. “We will also be speaking to the Judicial Service Commission on this gross irregularity. I cannot fathom this. I have never heard such a ruling before,” Haji is quoted.

According to the local media, the orders by Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi were termed misleading and non-executable in the search for justice.

Among the questions raised by the office of the DPP is, “After the money has been deposited with the courts, how will we even access the money to pay the hospital bill for the victim?”

Owino was released on Monday, January 27, on a Sh10 million cash bail to be deposited in three installments over the next three months.

He however secured his freedom yesterday after having posted the first Sh2.5 million installment.

Chief magistrate Andayi in his ruling indicated that the lawmaker should not take alcohol nor narcotic drugs in public establishments until the case is heard and determined.

Owino was arrested and arraigned for allegedly shooting Felix Orinda Odhiambo alias Dj Evolve at B Club on January 17.

The diskjockey is suffering from a condition known as quadriplegia as a result of the injury with the condition almost always affecting ones spine.

As a result, Evolve has lost use of his limbs and torso meaning both sensation and control are lost.

In documents submitted to court, the victim stated that he feared for his life and has had sleepless nights since the incident.

“I am in pain, I am tired and traumatized.I don’t want to talk and I cannot fathom anything. I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” Evolve said in the probation report presented in court.

