Contradiction In Itumbi Forgery Case As DCI States Kibicho Not Complainant

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has introduced a contradictory statement regarding the fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the DCI through Chief Inspector Peter Maina stated that Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho was not the complainant in the forgery case involving Dennis Itumbi, rather, the state was.

“To my knowledge, I was instructed by the DCI George Kinoti to investigate the letter and the PS has never been a complainant but the state is the complainant,” said Inspector Maina.

The Chief Inspector also distanced himself from the claims that PS Kibicho had contacted him during the investigation period of the case.

This contradicted the earlier statement by Investigating Officer Yvonne Onyango on Monday who revealed to Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku that Kibicho was the complainant.

Taking the stand, Anyango stated that the PS’s name was dropped from the case by the DCI.

Itumbi’s lawyer Katwa Kigen sought to find out why Kibicho’s name was not on the list of witnesses where Anyango replied, “Your honour the complainant was PS Kibicho but it was decided that his name be dropped because we did not find it necessary.”

Itumbi was charged alongside Samuel Gateri for reprogramming a mobile phone.

However, it was further confirmed that the co-accused person Gateri was the state witness but was arrested after commenting on the matter.

On September 2, 2019, DCI denounced Gateri as a state witness and instead said he was a suspect under investigation.

“We wish to clarify that contrary to insinuation by one Samwel Gateri that he’s a state witness in respect to criminal case against one @OleItumbi is false & misleading,” DCI tweeted.

Gateri had filed an application seeking to withdraw from the case saying that DCI officers threatened him into “fixing” DP Ruto.

The charge sheet for the case reads that on June 20, 2019, at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, Dennis Njue Itumbi made a document dated May 30, 2019, purporting to be a genuine one made by a cabinet secretary, a fact he knew to be false.

